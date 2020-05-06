Athletes still bound by anti-doping rules

– encourages sportsmen and women to educate themselves more on anti-doping

Caribbean Director of the Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO), Dr. Karen Pilgrim is reminding athletes to continue to adhere to the rules of the body despite the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The basic rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the code and all of the other rules relating to anti-doping remain in place regardless of pandemics or natural disasters or any other tragedy that may fall upon us. We are still signatories to the code we are still bound by the rules,” Dr Pilgrim expressed.

The director indicated that while testing may be “clumsy”, it will not be impossible to conduct.