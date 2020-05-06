Kudos to CWI!

Attorney-at-law Arudranauth Gossai, who has been at the forefront of trying to resolve Guyana’s administrative cricket deadlock has commended the subtle approaches taken by President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt to resolve the matter here.

Although many pundits are of the view that CWI should take a more forceful approach to ensure operations of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) return to a state of normalcy, Gossai said that he understood Skerritt’s limitations.

“He means well…I wouldn’t say that he hasn’t done enough… as far as he could have done within the confines of the law, he has been doing an excellent job in relation to resolving the Guyana situation,” Gossai said of Skerritt’s approach.