Procurement commission implements new monitoring software

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is now using special software to keep track of the public procurement system and the methods used by entities to conduct their procurement activities.

In a release yesterday, the PPC stated that it recently collaborated with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to develop and implement a Procurement Monitoring Software to enable the Commission to effectively monitor the public procurement system and the implementation of procurement activities by procuring entities.

The specific goal of the system, it says, is to allow procuring entities to submit their annual procurement plans to the Commission in compliance with the requirement stipulated in the Procurement Amendment Act No. 14 of 2019.