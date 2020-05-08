CARICOM trade council approves strategy for reopening economies

CARICOM’s trade and economic council on Wednesday approved a strategy for reopening of economies after Heads of Government were told on Tuesday by a working group that the COVID-19 pandemic has been “largely contained” in the region.

A statement yesterday from the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) said that its 50th meeting on Wednesday approved a strategy for the reopening of economies in the community.

A number of the tourism-based economies in the region have been ravaged by the fallout from COVID-19.