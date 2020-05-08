Dear Editor,

In 1983 the Police had a superhit titled, “I’ll be watching you” which is what I believe has come to capture the essences of Guyana’s March 2nd elections. I suspected that things would start out tough and then get increasingly rougher from that rocky beginning. I could not have been more wrong.

For whenever I thought that thing could not get worse, they did. And they then continued that way in an unceasing downward spiral that still has a way to go. What is happening in these early days of the recount is beautifully summed up and conveyed by those stalking lyrics from the same song: “Every breath you take, every move you make…. I’ll be watching you.” I hate that I have to take this rather sweet song (a personal favorite) and degrade it with something as vulgar and scurrilous as some ugly Guyanese elections, with this one the ugliest of them all.

But that is what matters have deteriorated to, haven’t they? I mean the two main political adversaries are watching the agents of each other like the most alert of unsleeping hawks, while expecting the absolute worse. I have come across some very nasty people and nastier situations in this life and in some real hellhole corners, which brings much shuddering just in the mere recollecting. But as I am privileged (or contaminated) to observe the proceedings in the 2020 elections, I must admit that I have never (repeat: never) come across any set of people that exist in such profound darkness and operate with such a caveman’s mentality. It is where men and women surrender to the imperatives of the imbecilic, the barbaric, and the satanic. If this were not so serious and involved the destiny of over seven hundred thousand souls, I would find all of this most comical.

I have never come across so-called big men who still have so much growing to do; or those who claim to have some learning but are dumber than wheelbarrows. I mean if these are the people that are going to be leading this nation, and take us deeper into the 21st century, then God help Guyana. Except that I believe he has had enough and has long ago moved on to other places with less demanding and draining people. People with some degree of decency left, some residual trust to invest, and some regard for something (other than elections) in this life.

As much as I try, I am unable to come to any understanding relative to our helpful neighbours from Caricom and that, as they look on, they could have any modicum of respect left for Guyanese. If this is of neighbours from the region, then I refuse to say what I believe that those from greater distances, with less of a shared history, think of us. If there is a society like this, then get us out here as quickly as possible, please. If there are these leaders on the frontlines like these, then only the worse may be expected from their helpers and supporters.

And that is what it has been, with those taking the spotlight, and the smoother struggling to comport themselves with some measure of sobriety and dignity. Any way I look at this and seek to describe what is happening in these first days of this recount, I feel that I am falling short with the images that come to mind about what has unfolded thus far and the responses from the opposite side of the political war rooms. Junkyard dogfight and rum-shop brawl rolled into one, cannot hold a candle to what is going on at GECOM with the throes of the recount at such a fevered pitch and, as I remind one and all, this is only the beginning. If these are days 1 and 2, I can’t wait for how things will turn out on days 21 and 22. That is, if the recount, already reduced to vaudeville, circus, and spectacle, will ever get that far.

I am hopeful that things will settle down and hum along in a steady rhythm. Something tells me that I, too, am not learning. Guyana does that to even the sensible and civilized. It is part of the price of wanting to be here. As entertainment goes, this is intriguing, but in terms of hard national political reality, it is going to be nothing less than tragic. I already can envision how and where things will finalize, and it is not going to be on the positive side. For the disbelieving or those with convenient amnesia, I ask them to refer to and recall those pregnant words of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley. I am fearful that it is not going to end well. That was well said. That is where I stand immovably.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall