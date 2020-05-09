Blessed are the poor?

There has been much speculation about the events that followed the March 2nd general elections.

“We are fighting for democracy” and “Do not steal our votes” are a couple of the taglines we heard from the players in Guyana’s political game. It is a game of tricks, division and misperceptions that has left the Guyanese people in a state of restlessness and uncertainty.

Two months later we have started the long-awaited recount process that hopefully will end the drama and lead to credible results that will see our country moving forward. But if and when that happens, much of the damage to relationships amongst of our people, including the seeds of distrust that have been planted, are beyond repair. Maybe we would stand a chance if the majority of our leaders were genuinely invested in the interests of the people and cared about working together to unite and build our country.