CSEC, CAPE exams to be held in July -e-testing to be done where feasible

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) last evening announced that the delayed examinations for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) students will be held in July.

In a statement, CARICOM said the decision emerged from the first emergency virtual meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education on Friday.

Registrar of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Dr Wayne Wesley made a presentation at the meeting where he explained that the administration of the modified examination process for the award of valid grades and preserving the integrity of the examinations involved the administration of Paper 1 (Multiple Choice Assessment), School Based Assessment, and where applicable, additional assessment components along with appropriate modelling accounting for historical data and teacher-predicted information.