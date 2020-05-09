Knife attack survivor gets hospital discharge

Colleen Daly, the North East La Penitence vendor who was severely chopped about her body two Saturdays ago by her common-law husband before he took his own life, has been discharged from the hospital but is unable to do anything without support.

Her mother, Allison Daly, yesterday told Stabroek News that the woman was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) last Sunday.

While Colleen has returned to her home and Allison said doctors have recommended bedrest. “The doctors already explain to me [that] she can’t do anything,” Allison said.