Man dies after being hit by car along Aubrey Barker Road -driver flees, abandons vehicle

A man died yesterday morning after he was struck by a car along Aubrey Barker Road, in South Ruimveldt, and the police are searching for the driver, who abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene afterward.

Morris Orwin Kennedy, 33, of East La Penitence, was reported to have been crossing the street and pushing his bicycle when he was hit from behind by the car, PMM 2024.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the car behind.