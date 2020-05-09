PPP challenges GECOM decision to livestream observation reports filled with `ridiculous’ claims

The PPP today challenged a GECOM decision to livestream observation reports from the recount process which it said were riddled with `ridiculous’ claims and would lead to further delays in the process.

The GECOM decision was also pilloried by Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party Lenox Shuman.

A statement by the PPP follows:

As the National Recount proceeds, the process continues to consistently vindicate in every respect the Statements of Poll in the PPP’s possession, confirming that the PPP/C has won the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

However, certain challenges continue to befall the process as a result of an APNU+AFC plan being orchestrated to undermine the integrity of the process and delaying its conclusion. These include magnified frivolous issues, raising spurious objections and placing extraordinary time on an Observation Report – all in an effort to detract attention from the actual counting of the Ballots.

Today, GECOM made a decision that not only violates the Gazetted Order which it said will govern, but one that will contribute to delaying the process further. The decision is that the Observation Report must be read out as part of the Tabulation Exercise and that the reading out of this report must be live- streamed. The Order provides only for the tabulation of the SoRs to be live-streamed and not the Observation Report so the live-streaming of this report is in violation of the process. This Observation Report is already given to the political parties and they can make whatever use they wish of it. Valuable time will also be used to read out this report which can be spent on the actual counting exercise.

In any event, this Observation Report is a collection of all the ridiculous, unsubstantiated, irrelevant issues which APNU+AFC agents are making as part of their design to undermine the electoral process, for example, they are alleging that dead and migrated persons voted without producing a scintilla of evidence to support these bizarre allegations. This is simply a line of propaganda that APNU+AFC wants to use to inundate the public domain in order to distract attention from the numbers that the process is producing. These numbers are not only showing that APNU+AFC lost the elections but they are also uncovering Mingo’s fraudulent declarations. Unfortunately, the Chairperson is falling prey to APNU+AFC pandering. This afternoon a team of PPP leaders headed by President-elect Dr. Irfaan Ali met with the Chairperson and requested a review of that decision. The Chairperson has promised to do so.

Another decision that GECOM keeps making which is contributing to further delaying the process is refusing to release Ballot Boxes to be counted after 5pm. This is another violation of the Order which provides for work to conclude at 7pm. The refusal to release Boxes at 5pm is resulting in a termination of work long before 7pm. GECOM is already likely to violate its decision to complete the process in twenty-five (25) days. Therefore in terms of time, if GECOM wishes to depart from its own timeframe it should be to extend work beyond 7pm not to terminate the work prematurely.

We take this opportunity also to call upon the Chairperson to make herself available to the press so that the press can interrogate some of the decisions which the Commission is making.

The PPP/C wishes to assure the Nation that it will continue to diligently participate in the process and to continue to agitate for the process to move swiftly, transparently, lawfully and in accordance with GECOM’S Order.

Lenox Shuman posted this statement on his Facebook page

CONTRARY TO THE ORDER:

The Order Gazetted for the Recount made provision for an observation report to be produced of the recount process and foe it to be handed to every party for their consumption and records. APNU subsequently wanted the OR to be displayed. We objected because it would stall the process.

APNU got the decision in their favour and thus it was being displayed for 10 seconds.

APNU said it was not being displayed long enough.

We objected on the grounds that is impedes the process of Tabulation.

The time moved from 10 seconds to 15 seconds. We objected on consistent grounds.

APNU wanted more time and it was moved to 20 seconds. We objected as it was a moving goal post, stalling the process and not contained in the order.

Today, APNU wanted the OR to be shown and read.

Upon showing up at the Tabulation Center, we were told that the OR will not only be shown but also read. We objected on consistent grounds.

The only party that is undertaking to stall the Tabulation process is the APNU.

They are claiming that it is in the interest of Transparency, yet the ONLY Party that objected to “every” transparent measure we recommended was APNU.

Tomorrow we anticipate that it will be moved to Sign language.

On Monday we are expecting TTY (Teletype)

On Tuesday we are anticipating it to be produced in Braille.

On Wednesday we are anticipating they will request ESP.

And the Commission will acquiesce.

Ancestors, I call on you to please grant me a little smidge more patience.