Earllesa Mingo TikToks her talent

With the coronavirus pandemic having placed routines and the pursuit of dreams on hold, Earllesa Mingo, an aspiring actress and comedienne has still been able to entertain thousands of people through the TikTok app.

With 4,000 followers and counting, Earllesa is quickly creating a name for herself with her lip-syncing videos. She does parodies of popular videos Guyanese are already familiar with or of trending videos.

Earllesa confided that when she started doing the TikTok videos she was dealing with a breakup and was distressed. She had downloaded the app some time ago but never cared to use it much. A friend of hers, Sabrina Lynch, who was enjoying using the app, encouraged her to give it a try. Skeptical at first, Earllesa hesitated, but with further reassurance, went ahead and made her first video in March. This was a lip sync to a Nicky Minaj rap song and with positive feedback from several friends, she continued.