Manisha Singh TikToks her daily swagger

TikToker Manisha Singh also known as ‘Swaggarherself’ has been dancing for some seven years. She is a skilled Hip Hop, Chutney, Bollywood, Freestyle, and Dancehall dancer.

Manisha was profoundly influenced by the Hollywood movie Step Up, which left her fascinated with Hip Hop and she began trying a few moves. It did not take her long to realize that dancing was her thing and it soon became part of her daily life. She practiced Hip Hop techniques in the privacy of her room and spent hours watching dance tutorials on YouTube.

Asked which of the genres she was the most difficult to learn, Manisha said Freestyle sharing that this dance is very fast and unless you can already dance and are active at it, it is almost impossible for your moves to be in sync with the rhythm.