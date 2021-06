A fifteen-year-old is currently a patient at the Suddie Public Hospital after he was struck down by a car on Saturday night.

The teenager has been identified as Joshua Sookra of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

The car in question is registered as number PTT 2222 and is owned by twenty-five-year-old Manisha Rampersaud of Anna Regina Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast who was driving the car at the time of the accident.