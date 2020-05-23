Facebook concert of pure Charmaine Blackman gold draws nearly 100,000 views

Guyanese were treated to a fine show by artiste Charmaine Blackman last Saturday night when she blew up Facebook with her live solo concert that saw some 41,000 viewers while it was live and has since seen views climb to more than 97,000.

Charmaine, from the comfort of her home went all out in her choices of songs, outfits, sleek golden backdrop, and exceptional videoing, all of which the singer said, any professional should not have to be told to do.

The current lockdown as a result of the pandemic has seen thousands of Guyanese restricted to their homes unable to socialize and enjoy going to concerts. Knowing that many persons are depressed because of the situation, the talented singer chose to do what she does best to lift the spirits of her fellow Guyanese.