Charmaine Blackman pleases fans with Father’s Day concert

Charmaine Blackman hit the ball out of the ground for six again at her second virtual concert, that made for an entertaining and enjoyable Father’s Day. The concert was aired live last Sunday night on Facebook.

Though not as big as her first concert a month ago, Charmaine’s Father’s Day edition still attracted 47,000 viewers, had close to 2,000 likes, 16,000 comments and more than 530 shares as of Thursday.

Her vivacious entertainment has become the thing many Guyanese look forward during this time. The Ssignal Productions concert is welcomed even more now during this gloomy crisis when people are feeling discouraged.