Making past PNC wrongs even more disgraceful now

Dear Editor,

Perhaps it’s because I’m sometimes willingly guilty of reminiscing about my years of association with the People’s National Congress (PNC) as a once worthy and formidable political institution, that I still write this type of testimony of regret. And shame.

Elsewhere I wrote why I stayed with the Party despite credible evidence of electoral thievery: observers’ reports; winning in Linden by much more than 100%; GDF seizure of ballot boxes and wads of “rotes/ballots” still wet and sent for “Counting” from Ayanganna; other parties’ agents and scrutineers violently rejected. I thought the PNC would fairly empower Afro-Guyanese. Hundreds of thousands of those “comrades” were disappointed. They now inhabit Brooklyn, Barbados and the Bronx. But remember: Brilliant Guyanese minds chose to work with Comrades Burnham and Hoyte declaring their love of “service to the people” – rigging or no rigging. Whether Hoyte realized he had no choice or not – ERP and all – he should be remembered with even diluted pride and admiration.

Fast forward to December 2018 to today – early May 2020. Current PNC tribal leaders seem intent on obliterating completely whatever ‘glory’ the Party once earned.

Presided over by His Excellency – (I hardly buy speculation about any internal rift) – old and young Turks now recklessly continue to attempt the success of electoral bullyism and fraud. They declared victory early March but now do everything to thwart the publicising of proof of that triumph.

Assuming that their Party did somehow win, all the results now will always have the taint of electoral thievery.

But it’s shameful to experience the young Turks’ approved techniques: exaggerate amplify any/all discrepancies the Recount Audit turns up; hold public Facebook alternate counts even differing from their GECOM surrogates; frequent count disruptions; trump up “secret meetings” featuring PPP, even smaller parties; intimidate the formal independent media; COVID Force interventions; create daily distractive “bombshell/breaking” news produced by local and USA-based tribalists. Shameful! Disgraceful! Delays and disruptions so transparent.

On a more personal note, I say to the PNC potential usurpers of the people’s will: I am now a coward who am scared to see a PPP victory; I advise half this nation – devise plans to live under His Excellency’s regime(s); your votes mean little. PNC young tribesmen, you enjoy your very own PPP – Perks, Position and Pelf. For as long as it lasts.

You’ve assisted this senior to become more and more ashamed of my old Party. Onward to your recount – fit–and-proper victory.

Yours faithfully

Allan Arthur Fenty