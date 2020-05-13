Urgent remedial efforts needed to resolve outstanding issues of real exposure and concern at Palms

Dear Editor,

As we sail serenely along in the daily routines in this lost town and now lost year, some information came to me late Monday evening, which indicated that we may have the potential for more troubles on our hands than we care to know. From the little I got, it is my view that those in authority did not respond with the zeal and speed that were called for, given what was placed before them. Up to this writing, I think that the hesitation (note that I did not say indifference) that characterized the situation from the inception is still in place at the Palms facility on Brickdam.

It is my understanding that caregivers at the Palms institution are lacking in the basics of personal protective equipment when they have to deal with possibly COVID-19 infected patients in a particular ward. It was also shared that some of the skilled round-the-clock caregivers are so concerned for their own safety that, for a period of time during one weekend, they actually refused to enter into the area where such patients are housed. I am unaware as to whether that harrowing situation of the usually sick, the usually elderly, and the usually vulnerable, has since been addressed and rectified. I expand a little upon vulnerable to specify the high risks of diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular diseases that may be present individually, or in tandem, with such residents.

The bottom line is that helpless patients were, for all intents and purposes, left on their own for a period that rendered them still more vulnerable, amidst their palpable anxieties and fears. It is my understanding that senior official(s) at the Palms were alerted on more than one occasion by medical professionals in attendance. This first occurred as early as a couple of weeks ago, if not more. The response has been inaction, which compelled the day to day caregivers to protest by severely reducing their interfacing with patients that are believed to pose considerable risks to those on duty. This is not a good situation for either patient or healthcare practitioners to be placed. In fact, a senior one is under precautionary preemptive quarantining, which reduces the skilled manpower available at this time of dire need.

To take matters a little further and way higher, it was also mentioned that what was shared with senior officials of the Palms was also escalated to the National Task Force that has responsibility for managing Guyana’s preparations and actions in its coronavirus containment efforts. Unfortunately, not much of the helpful or encouraging have been coming from that well-positioned source also.

When considered across the board, this is discouraging. It is more than that, though, since it is also alarming. I say this because the Palms is not out there in some wilderness community, but almost in the middle of the capital city, Georgetown. In spite of many being off the roads and forced to stay home, the streets are still busy, with many citizens somewhat nonchalant about what they have to do, but are not. As I see matters, all of this has a greater than lesser probability of spreading from the Palms to other spots, unless the most urgent of remedial efforts are brought to bear to resolve any outstanding issues of real exposure and real concern at the Palms.

The practice of medicine and responsibility for the welfare of staff and patients at related facilities, especially a risk prone one like the Palms, is a very demanding one, which has stretched workers and managers to the breaking point. Fires have to be rushed to and put out all over the place. I have only the highest regard for the demands heaped on workers in this profession even in normal times since my prior spouse (now departed) served in its ranks. The truth is that this is not a normal time, but a most abnormal and devastating one, with those overseeing the welfare of their charges very exposed and very pressed.

With all that said, I still would like to learn that the situation at the Palms has since been enhanced, or that immediate actions are in motion. This would be comforting for citizens, whether close by, passing by, or nowhere near to the Brickdam facility. As should be well known by now, it does not even require close physical proximity in person. The luck of the draw of coming into contact with an unknowing carrier, who may have been around there is enough. I would hope that what should have been done, or could be done, to help needy patient, workers, and the public at large is happening and on a continuing basis.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall