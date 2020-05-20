ExxonMobil Guyana names new President

ExxonMobil Guyana President Rod Henson will be leaving Guyana in the coming months to take up a new post as Vice President, Wells, for ExxonMobil in Houston, with responsibility for all drilling activities around the world.

Henson, who was assigned to Guyana in 2017, will be replaced by Alistair Routledge, current president and general manager for ExxonMobil Qatar Limited, a release from the company said this afternoon.

“Alistair is very well suited to take our work in Guyana to the next level given his years of experience heading up ExxonMobil’s operations in Qatar,” Henson was quoted in the release as saying.

During his tenure, Henson presided over a number of important operational milestones, including the production of Guyana’s first oil in December 2019, the release pointed out. ExxonMobil Guyana has expanded from 21 employees in 2017 to 156 at the end of the first quarter of 2020, more than 55 percent of whom are Guyanese.

More than 4,200 people now support ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations, and 2,200 are Guyanese. Since 2015, more than $52 billion was spent directly with Guyanese suppliers for a variety of services ranging from foodstuff to engineering.

“This has been the best and most rewarding job I have ever had,” said Henson in the release “Guyana is a great country with amazing people, and I was privileged to have an awesome team that made my time here truly rewarding”, he added.