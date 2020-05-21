Land of the absurd

A week ago, Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI) issued a flattering Government statement saluting incumbent President David Granger on the fifth anniversary of his swearing in and congratulating him on his second term in office.

“The people of Guyana, in 2015, elected President Granger for the honesty, decency and integrity which he embodies. And it is evident that after a successful first term as President the electorate of Guyana reposed confidence in his leadership and re-elected him for a second term. The government looks forward, with optimism and anticipation, to President Granger’s second term in office and wish (sic) him greater success in the next five years as he leads the delivery of the good life for all Guyanese” it said.