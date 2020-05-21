Discharged COVID-19 patient in Trinidad redevelops symptoms

(Trinidad Guardian) At least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 and discharged had to be taken back in after redeveloping symptoms.

Of the 116 positive cases, so far 107 people have been discharged, eight died and one person remains hospitalised.

Speaking at the COVID-19 news conference yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said as it stands right now, this country has rigorous discharge criteria.

He said in the seven days after a patient is discharged the County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) follows up every day, “finding out if they had any further symptoms.”

Notwithstanding this, Dr Parasram said last week he asked that there be a follow-up with all the discharged cases and it is then they noticed one woman with symptoms.

“There was one person that developed symptoms, post. They were brought in and rechecked just to make sure everything was fine and then that person was let back home.”

The CMO said the woman had a “slight cough” which she developed weeks after being sent home.

Also speaking at the news conference was Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who described the start of phase 2 of the reopening of the economy today as massive but scary.