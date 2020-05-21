Dear Editor,

President David Granger over the past few days has shifted from his position of general silence and has now engaged the media and appeared on a radio programme. Unfortunate-ly, his public utterances demonstrate a dedication to a narrative that is less than honest.

Editor, I will address one aspect of what President Granger talked about on a radio programme on Monday the 18th of May. He talked about “hooliganism” at the Ashmins Building.

How can he expect his comments to be trusted when the media has informed Guyanese clearly on what took place?

Also, there are dozens of video recordings of what took place at the Ashmins Building. The only act of hooliganism was the attempt by Mr. Mingo to declare results that were not verified in keeping with the laws of Guyana.

Only last week, Barbados’ Noel Lynch, the same CARICOM official used by President Granger in his comments this week, said clearly that the controversy in this election took place because of “irregularities” in the “presentation of the count” after Election Day. Mr. Lynch also said – “Had these Observer Missions not persevered in Guyana, a result might have been declared that would not have commanded the acceptance of the Guyanese people, or the respect and approval of the international community.”

The hooliganism that President Granger has to condemn is the actions of Mr. Mingo and those in his APNU+AFC Coalition, like Volda Lawrence, whose signature was on the Declaration of results for Region 4.

President Granger, even as leader of the APNU+AFC, has an obligation to the people of this country. Now is the time for country first. As a leader, this is the standard by which he will be judged.

Yours faithfully,

Erin Northe