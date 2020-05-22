Guyanese boy missing in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 16-year-old boy.

He is Joshua Dexter Nurse, a native of Guyana, who lives at #6 Buttals Tenantry, St George and is a Fifth Form student of the St George Secondary School.

Nurse is 5’6” tall.

He was last seen wearing a long blue sweater, red short pants and grey boots.

Joshua has been living in Barbados with his mother Karima Nurse, 41, of the same address since last year. On Tuesday around 7 a.m. as she was leaving home to go to work, she saw him outside the home with a bag on his back and school books in his hands.

She returned home later that day to find that Joshua was not there. She asked other members of the family for him but none of them could give his whereabouts. She made additional checks with family members, neighbours and friends but was unable to locate him.

The matter was later reported to the District ‘B’ Police Station.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Joshua Dexter Nurse is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone number 1 (246) 437-4311, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.