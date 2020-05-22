Region Four certificate

Dear Editor,

The representative refused to sign off the Certificate for Region Two because it registers valid votes, in view of anomalies raised, even though, it is alleged, SORs for the same region were signed by the same dissenting party. How contradictory and conflicting!

Against this background would this representative and or representatives of other contesting parties refuse to sign the certificate for region four given the mountain of evidence the recount has produced for this region of vote count malpractices perpetrated?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed