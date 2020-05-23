New threats to sex work due to COVID-19

The novel coronavirus disease is a threat regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, social class, profession or religion. I was curious about the struggles of sex workers in Guyana due to the outbreak.

Sex workers constantly face a number of risks. They may be alienated by their families, their communities may stigmatize them, and the religious community may condemn them because they believe they are practicing an immoral way of life. They are harshly judged by society as those occupying the seats of judgment are often uninterested in the circumstances that may have led these persons to sex work. Many of those who engage in sex work have suffered childhood abuse and some have been forced to run away from home because of mistreatment. Others may be otherwise employed but engage in sex work to supplement their income. This is especially true for many female sex workers who are also mothers. There are those who simply choose the profession because of the financial benefits. Some transwomen, too, who also face oppression because they are often not free to express their gender identity, also find it difficult to find employment outside of sex work. Regardless or the circumstances, the freedom of choice should be respected.