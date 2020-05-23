No decision yet on Regional tournaments

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is yet to pronounce on the remaining regional tournaments for the calendar year.

The body’s Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave informed Stabroek Sport that no decision has been made at this time but the body is scheduled to have a meeting soon where this issue will be discussed.

In a recent interview with this publication, Grave had stated, “[the] U17s and U19s will depend on the CXC exams and regional travel,” while noting, “We are hoping that cricket can restart in time for the U17s and U19s be played as planned in July and August.”