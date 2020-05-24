City cafés adapt with pick-up, delivery services as COVID-19 lockdown bites

Seeking to meet a demand from customers while keeping workers off the breadline during the pandemic lockdown, some city cafés have resumed operations by introducing curbside pickup and delivery services.

Within the last three weeks at least three businesses, Oasis Café, Coffee Bean Café and Eatery and the Bistro Café and Bar, have reopened to serve their customers.

These cafés were closed for approximately one month following the partial lockdown announced by the government from April 3rd to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.