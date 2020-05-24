Giftland Mall hoping to fully resume operations as end of lockdown nears

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many businesses uncertain about the future but hoping for the best. The Giftland Mall is among them.

On April 1st, Giftland Mall made the decision to close its doors as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease by contributing to the strategy of social distancing.

Chief Operation Officer Devindra Deonarine told this newspaper that the mall is now hoping to fully resume business once the current partial lockdown, due to last until June 3, has concluded.