Kupanda Sisters, World Literacy Foundation partner to supply tablets to Sophia Primary students

Kupanda Sisters Inc., a united States-based non-profit organisation founded by a Guyanese, has partnered with the World Literacy Foundation to launch a pilot programme to boost literacy through the provision of tablets to 20 students of Sophia Primary School.

The initiative is the brainchild of Kupanda Sisters’ founder and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Charles, who has been working to provided needed literacy programming to students at the Sophia Primary School since May 2019.

According to a press release issued by Khalsan PR Inc., the students were selected using various criteria and have been participating in weekly classes to provide them quality literacy resources and skills that would equip them to unleash their full potential and become meaningful contributors to their communities and further afield.

“I am just delighted to launch this pilot programme at Sophia Primary School in Guyana. We have a responsibility to ensure that a proper education is an intrinsic human right for every child in every village and we at Kupanda Sisters truly understand this responsibility,” Charles, who hails from Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was quoted as saying in the release.

The release explained that through the Sun Books initiative, Kupanda Sisters will be utilising literacy tablets to make a transformative change in off-the-grid communities with limited or no access to electricity, the internet or educational resources.

Sun Books, which is part of the World Literacy Foundation, involves the use of solar-powered tablets preloaded with relevant, local literacy content that is aligned to an existing curriculum with the hope of increasing both teacher and student performance. The tablets can be equipped with hundreds of books and activities for primary education learners.

The release said over the next few weeks, instructional tablets will be provided to academic personnel for the purpose of training, while a presentation of the tablets to the Sophia Primary School is currently being planned with Audrey Montrose-Sue, Principal of the school.

The World Literacy Foundation is a leading international literacy organisation that has worked in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Latin America, and Africa to deliver literacy resources and skills.