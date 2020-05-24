We have an opportunity to re-imagine and improve Grade Six assessment

Dear Editor,

Recent revelations regarding the Ministry of Education’s plan to stage the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) in about two months, have caused concern among parents and teachers. Although many can appreciate the need to place students in an appropriate secondary institution, one hopes that the plan being devised effectively addresses a wide range of issues surrounding the assessment, many of which have been exacerbated by the current pandemic. The NGSA—formerly termed the Secondary Schools Entrance Examination and the Common Entrance—remains a high stakes examination which, despite the best efforts, continues to be one of, if not the most significant socially dividing experiences in our society. The stark, long-standing reality in our society is that the secondary school one attends remains a crucial determinant of one’s life chances.

Research evidence exists demonstrating that socio-economic status is a primary influencing factor in the assessment outcomes. The disproportionate percentage of students from private institutions and fee-paying lessons placed in the most coveted, ‘better performing’ institutions across the country has been problematic for many years. The realities in the country over the last two months, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, have intensified the pre-existing disparities and will significantly impact the assessment results if proper safeguards are absent. It is no secret that despite the challenges faced by many who lack the necessary resources, who overwhelmingly are in public schools, others, such as pupils enrolled in many private institutions, have accessed consistent daily instruction. These inequalities are even more pronounced for our pupils in the rural, hinterland and deep riverine areas and those with special needs. Add to this the long-standing concerns in relation to falling achievement levels of boys in the education system and one can appreciate the challenge currently before us. The reality is that if we are to be fair to our pupils it cannot be business as usual and the plan cannot merely be to place them back in schools with the hope that with two months of instruction all will be well.

Education planners need to recognize that pre-existing expectations need to be revised and novel approaches adopted to adequately meet the diverse needs of our pupil population. This might be an ideal time to consider strategies employed in other Caribbean territories such as the adoption of quotas for various groups of students within the system, including boys, across all levels of schools. This could also entail devising public-private and gender ratios for placement purposes at various levels. Some countries have modified the scope and expectations of the assessment to make it a better measure of wide-ranging competencies. This has resulted in reduced dependence on methods such as teaching to the test and test coaching. Beyond that, our delimiting placement practices must be restructured and a broad-based plan for the enhancement of secondary education, eliminating the sprawling differences across schools, must be rolled out. If there ever was an opportunity to devise a new course for education in Guyana in this regard, this is it. Let us not exacerbate an already difficult and unfair situation. We have an opportunity to re-imagine and improve our assessment processes and increase the life chances of every child passing through the system going forward, with strategic planning that eliminates the inequities and expands the scope for success in education. The recommendations might not be the most popular, as novel, progressive approaches are oftentimes met with strong opposition. What will be required are vision, grit and the unwavering commitment to do what is in the best interest of our nation’s children.

Yours faithfully,

Olato Sam