Online sales also have to comply with Consumer Affairs Act – CCAC

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is advising that domestic online sales are subject to the same in-person sale requirements of the Consumer Affairs Act.

According to a press release from the CCAC the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the inevitable shift from in-person sales to online-sales as a means of encouraging social distancing, but the CCAC is reminding suppliers that return and refund policies, warranties, and policies in regard to cancellations are still subject to the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Act.

Against this background it is warning that suppliers would still be held accountable for breaches of the Consumer Affairs Law.