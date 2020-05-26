Moruca man is 11th COVID-19 fatality

Guyana registered its 11th death from COVID-19 yesterday, six more residents of the Palms Geriatric Home have tested positive and patients have begun occupying the still under-construction sanatorium at the Ocean View Hotel after a shocking incident on Saturday at the Diamond isolation facility where doctors attempted to kick down a door.

The latest COVID-19 fatality is 59-year-old former teacher of Moruca in Region One, Vincent Torres. According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), he tested positive after he went to the Kumaka District Hospital last Wednesday presenting symptoms of the virus and died on Friday as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Torres is now the second case to be recorded from Region One and the first death for the region. Reports indicate that the man who was also employed by the Guyana Elections Commission as an Assistant Returning Officer for the Region had travelled to Georgetown a few weeks ago.