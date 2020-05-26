US Secretary of State urges gov’t to respect wishes of voters

In an independence day message to Guyana, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday called on the Guyana Government to respect the wishes of voters as expressed on March 2nd 2020.

Such occasions usually provide the opportunity for Washington to underline where it stands on key issues in its relations to Guyana and yesterday’s message conveyed that.

“Your anniversary is especially meaningful this year, as Guyana stands on the brink of a new and more prosperous era. We urge the government to respect the wishes of the voters, as peacefully expressed in the March 2 election. Any recount should be conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

“The United States stands with the people of Guyana, who want their voices heard. Once again, I extend my congratulations as you proudly celebrate your Independence Day”, Pompeo said.

Washington has kept up a barrage of commentary on the need for Guyana to ensure the maintenance of democracy and respect for the wishes of the voters. Pompeo himself has issued several statements.