Dear Editor,

For those who might have missed my Friday (SN) column, I again ask to be reminded. Because my weary mind tends to become confused too easily these days.

The PNC (aka APNU) had demanded that His Excellency be sworn in based on Mr Mingo’s Magical Figures for District Four. However outrageous and insulting to more sober minds that was their right as loyal political tribalists. But now those original “victory votes” and numbers are found to be riddled with PPP-inspired anomalies and discrepancies which, the legalists claim, may render the March 02 “fair–and–orderly” elections invalid. Poor me. What price power? Even my mind is made to pay. It appears that GECOM’s tabulations and APNU/PNC “observations” suggest that the PPP engaged in massive rigging even though out of office. Remarkable.

Incidentally, congrats to my old PNC – now in new clothes worn by modern-day usurpers—for fashioning daily narratives which depict Guyana’s traditional election–rigging as partly a PPP phenomenon. Not bad. Even their more academic, more intellectual, more “analytical” convert-historians are successfully (?) sharing a generational social curse with their traditional opponent. I never knew it was that easy to fool oneself.

Yours faithfully,

Allan Arthur Fenty