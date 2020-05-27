Dear Editor,
Diligent readers will remember my ‘dead cat’ letter of a couple of days back. Well, it seems that Joe Harmon has been emptying the nation’s cats homes with his claim of a fraud of 86,000 votes by the Opposition. That is one in five. How come Gecom and party officials (including APNU) in 2000 plus polling stations did not spot this theft on polling day? Blinkers? Leave them cats alive Joe and let Gecom get on with the simple counting of votes.
Yours faithfully,
John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair