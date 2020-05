Sachin Singh, a former West Indies Under-16 captain is gearing to take the Regional under-19 tournament by storm should it take place in the post-COVID-19 world.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the 18-year-old batsman who led Guyana at the Under-17 level last year on one of his training sessions where he documented his journey towards glory.

Singh, despite being a complete performer with his nifty seam bowling, identifies himself as a batsman first who can bowl.