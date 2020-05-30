Trinidad schools reopen September 1 – Exam dates set

(Trinidad Express) Minister of Education Anthony Garcia announced yesterday that the new school year will open on September 1.

Garcia also announced that the proposed date for Caribbean Examinations Council examinations to start is July 13.

He also said that on Thursday, the education ministry met with TTUTA on the Secondary Entrance Assessment, but no decisions were made.

At a virtual press conference, Garcia said that a note was sent to Cabinet and there had been agreement by regional Governments to start the CXC examinations.

However, to facilitate the completion of SBA’s, he is asking teachers to come out to schools from June 7.

Garcia said that small groups of students can meet with their teachers at the school compounds.

“We are reaching out to our teachers and principals to give support so that SBA completed on time. CXC extended its deadline date to June 30. A circular was sent to principals to encourage teachers and principals , so that the SBA’s will be completed by our students on time”, said Garcia.

He said that from the period June 7 to June 30 he was asking teachers to assist students to facilitate the completion of SBA and give as much support as to their students.

He said that while he knew that a numbers of teachers were working online with their students for SBA completion, there may be occasions when they may need to see each other “face to face”.

Garcia said that the Ministry of Education was working closely with the health ministry for the sanitisation of schools to minimize health risks.

Chief Education Officer Lisa Henry-David said that a meeting with the CXC board is to be held on June 3 to address all issues associated with the examination process.

Henry-David said that the health ministry was giving guidance on the preparations to open the schools, which include proper physical infrastructure, social distancing, signage for hygienic measures, cleaning and sanitising of schools.

Henry-David said that memos have also been sent to principals outlining personal hygiene measures, such as no sharing of stationery such as pens, markers/ signage that people keep six to ten feet from each other, and desks to be placed at safe distances apart from each other.

New protocols at schools also include staggered entry and exit of people to avoid gathering and thermal scanners for screening process as people enter the compound.