The body of a 38-year-old sailor was recovered yesterday morning after he reportedly fell overboard in an accident at the wharf at St Mary’s Quarry, which is operated by Toolsie Persaud Limited on the left bank of the Essequibo River.

The dead man has been identified by police as Damion McAlmont, of Lot 4/20 Wapping Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

McAlmont worked for the company aboard a tug and barge.