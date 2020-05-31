World Court to begin jurisdiction hearings for Venezuela border controversy case on June 30

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced that public hearings on whether it has the jurisdiction to adjudicate Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela is to begin on June 30, at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the ICJ, also known as the World Court, said in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will take place in the Great Hall of Justice using videoconference technology and with the physical presence of some of Members of the Court. Members of the media and the public will be able to follow the oral proceedings on internet through a live webstream.

It added that the programme of the hearings will be announced at a later stage.