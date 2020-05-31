A week without new COVID cases in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) For the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Barbados, there were no new cases confirmed within a one-week period.

For the seventh straight day yesterday, the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory reported that no one tested positive among the 118 tests that were conducted.

Meanwhile, nine people remain in isolation since no one will be released today. Since the first two cases on March 16, 92 people have been diagnosed and 76 have recovered. There were seven deaths.

The public health laboratory has now completed 5 390 tests.