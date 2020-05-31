Jamaicans happy to be home after being stranded abroad

(Jamaica Gleaner) Ninety-six Jamaicans who were stranded overseas for months due to border restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, have finally returned home and have expressed elation to The Gleaner.

They arrived around 9:00 a.m. at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on a JetBlue aircraft from the United States under the government’s programme to repatriate some 5,000 Jamaicans stranded overseas.

As they wheeled their suitcases to the immigration and customs section inside the airport, immigration officers were overheard questioning passengers, including asking whether they were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

A female passenger told The Gleaner that she had been in Kenya and described her wait for a flight to return home to Jamaica, as “long, but understanding.”

A male passenger, who said he tried to return to the island two months ago, but was trapped overseas said:”It is a great feeling finally getting to come home. It was a long wait.”

Another male passenger related that he had been away from Jamaica for seven months for work and was also stranded because of the pandemic.

“From March I’ve been trying to come home. I feel good bro god.”

The Gleaner was unable to receive comments from other passengers, as we were told that the media was only authorised to observe and not interact with passengers.

Seven Jamaica Urban Transit Company buses transported these persons to their designated quarantine centres.