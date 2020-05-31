Fans rooting for WI tour of England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Friday gave its approval for the West Indies cricket team to tour England this summer for a three test series and head coach, Phil Simmons says that he believes the fans are rooting for the series to be played.

Speaking on a Trinidad radio station, I955FM recently, Simmons was quizzed on a number of perspectives leading up to the three-Test series billed for a July 8 start.

On his personal view of the tour coming off, Simmons said “The thing about it is there is a lot of talk going on about it and until everything is put in place and settled on and agreed on by both sides, I’m just looking on hopeful it will happen…”