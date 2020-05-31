High profile footballers reluctant to join national setup

With the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ushering in a new dawn with the utilization of more homegrown players for their senior men’s national team setup, several foreign born players are showing a reluctance to make themselves available for possible selection.

This was disclosed by a source close to the federation. According to the source, while several overseas players have been identified and scouted by the GFF for possible inclusion into the programme, many have shown an aversion to commiting to the process.

Among the notable players who have decided against representing Guyana at the moment are Ryan Fredericks of English Premier League unit West Ham United and Morgan Ferrier of Tranmere Rovers of League One.