Lewis targets ‘breakout’ CPL season

Twenty-three-year-old all-rounder, Ramaal Lewis, is keen on making the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) his breakout season.

The former West Indies youth captain, turned out for Jamaica Tallawahs last year. He played seven matches and captured five wickets at an economy rate of 7.3 while boasting a strike rate of 138.2 with bat in hand.

Now, with the two-time champions retaining just four players ,the off-spinner will enter the draft to see which team he will turn out for in this year’s unique edition.