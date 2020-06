Hard-hitting opener, Brandon King, is “ecstatic” about returning to the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

King was one of eight players retained by the five-time finalists ahead of the draft.

In an interview with this publication, King stated, “it was always my intention to return to Guyana for this year’s CPL so I’m ecstatic that I’ve been retained. Looking forward to it.”