Skerritt has brought new optimism

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Former Cricket West Indies president, Ken Gordon, has endorsed the current regional governing body’s head, Ricky Skerritt, as “absolutely the right man” to lead the organisation and says he has brought a renewed optimism to West Indies cricket.

The Trinidadian business magnate, who ran the then West Indies Cricket Board between 2005 and 2007, said while there were massive challenges facing West Indies cricket, Skerritt possessed the necessary leadership skills to confront those issues.

“Ricky Skerritt is the reason why I’m more optimistic about cricket now than I’ve been for 10 years,” Gordon told i95 FM Sports.