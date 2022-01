Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt is expected to deliver the feature address when the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) hosts its annual Brian Ramphal awards ceremony April 24.

This is according to the BCB.

“The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the St. Francis Community Centre Hall in Rose Hall Town and President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has accepted an invitation from the BCB to be the Guest Speaker, ”a release from the board stated.