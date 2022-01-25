Shepherd hopes WI could produce `something special’

With the T20I series against England currently locked at one win apiece, West Indies all-rounder, Romario Shepherd, is hopeful his side could produce “something special” and secure a series win.

The five-match series has already seen West Indies thrash England by nine wickets in the first game while coming agonizingly close in the second match where they lost by a run.

According to Shepherd, who spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s third match, “Hopefully we can pull something special and win the series.”

It was Shepherd and Akeal Hosein who nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they cashed in on 72 runs from the last five overs in Sunday’s second T20I.

“Last night I think this is one of the games we lost and improved in our batting at the backend and we showed how well we can bat and we can get ourselves out of a situation from

nowhere so it’s just about us to try and get at least half the batting together so we can score big scores,” he said.

Shepherd and Hosein each ended on 44 not out from 28 and 16 balls respectively. The 27-year-old Shepherd was in awe of his partner’s exploits pointing out that Hosein’s destructive batting could send chills down the spine of any opposition bowler.

“It was a very good performance by Akeal especially. He is someone who has been working very hard on his batting and to see him go out there and hit the ball like that must be frightening to other teams to know a number 10 batsman can do that and for us it is a big confidence booster to know that we bat this deep.”

With that explosiveness at the bottom, the Guyanese big hitter reasoned that in order for his team to come out with a series win, it will require a bit more focus towards the start and middle phases of their batting.

“We need to just focus a little more in the Powerplay and the middle overs. The backend will take care of itself because we know we have a lot of power in the backend so we have to continue to work,” he declared.