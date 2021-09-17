Six standouts of the 2021 CPL

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is done and dusted and Stabroek Sport has picked six of the most impactful local players this season. While the list does not include mainstays of the West Indies T20 outfit, players with less than 10 matches under their belt were included.

Unanimously, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Roston Chase, would be on any list of outstanding players this season.

Chase, who is yet to play a T20I but was awarded a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad finished as the leading run scorer. The St. Lucia Kings middle-order batsman finished with 446 runs from his 12 matches with four half-centuries. His strike rate of 144 is among the highest while his average of 49 is also among the best of the season.