2021 CPL causing headaches for West Indies T20 World Cup squad selectors

By Reds (Perreira) and Tony (McWatt)
The 2021 edition of the Hero CPL, which started August 26, with all matches being played at the Skitts & Nevis Warner Park due to the continuing effects of the ongoing COVID Pandemic, is now well underway. The added significance of this year’s tournament, now in its eight edition since its inaugural 2013 season, is that it was supposed to have presented the West Indies selectors, Chairman Roger Harper and his panel, with a final opportunity to look at the performances of players in consideration for their inclusion to the West Indies 15 member squad for the October 17 – November 14, 2021 ICC World Cup in the UAE.