Sharpened knives now drawn and pointed at West Indies’ Harper-led selection panel

By Reds (Perreira) and Tony (McWatt)

“Knives for Roger Harper and his hallucinating band of selectors, aren’t yet drawn. But surely, they are being sharpened!”

Those were the words of the seasoned Jamaican cricket journalist Ray Ford in reaction to the storm of controversy that has been created as a result of the choices made by selections’ Chair Roger Harper and his panel for the West Indies official squad of 15 plus four reserves to participate in the forthcoming ICC 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE from October 17 – November 13.

Further revelations from the most recent episodes of the West Indies World Cup squad “selections fiasco,” would now suggest that the sharpened knives have since not only been drawn, but that it is now only a matter of time before they are used to pierce the tenure of Roger Harper, Miles Bascombe and Head Coach Phil Simmons as members of the West Indies selection panel with terminal effect.